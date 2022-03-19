Ajax could try again for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Steven Bergwijn when the summer transfer window opens after missing out on him in January.

The Eredivisie giants tried to sign the 24-year-old in the January transfer window and had an offer turned down by Spurs, who priced him out of reach.

The Dutch international’s future still remains uncertain amid claims that Tottenham are prepared to sell him in the summer if their price is met.

And, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Ajax still have Bergwijn very much in their sights as a potential signing.

The Amsterdam club continue to rate Bergwijn highly and could try once again to snap him up when the summer window swings open.

Tottenham are claimed to want in the region of €30m in order to let Bergwijn move on.

Bergwijn featured off the bench for Tottenham earlier this week as Spurs scored a 2-0 win away at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

He remains down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it remains to be seen if he will be sold in the summer.