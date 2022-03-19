Former Premier League defender Joleon Lescott has conceded that he did not anticipate Leeds United’s comeback in the second half against Wolves on Friday night.

Two goals down at half-time, Leeds were staring down the barrel of another defeat away from home in the Premier League.

But three goals in the second half, including an injury-time winner from defender Luke Ayling, won Leeds the three points and a second win on the trot as they push to move away from the relegation dogfight.

Wolves have one of the best defensive records in the league this season and Lescott admitted that was a remarkable performance from Leeds to come back and win that game at Molineux.

He conceded that given Wolves’ defensive solidity, he never thought that Leeds would be able to fight back in the game after the first half when they were two goals down.

The former defender said on Premier League TV post match: “That was a remarkable half from Leeds there.

“I honestly didn’t see that coming. A stingy defence like Wolves are, I didn’t see them conceding three goals.

“The sending off changed the game in favour of Leeds and full credit to them because they kept on probing, playing forward and kept the intensity high, which made it difficult for Wolves.

“Wolves will be disappointed to concede three but remarkable for Leeds.”

Leeds are still 16th in the league table but have a seven-point lead over teams inside the relegation zone.