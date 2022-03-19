Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has hit back at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s complaints over fixture congestion, asking him to recall the delayed game between the Gunners and Spurs.

The Gunners played Aston Villa on Saturday, after playing last Sunday and in midweek; it was the third game in a week for Arteta’s side.

Spurs were supposed to take on the Gunners in January, but Arsenal appealed to have the game postponed after cases of illness in their squad and it was, but the decision was criticised considering the small number of players unavailable.

Conte has asked Arteta to remember the postponed game between Spurs and the Gunners, insisting that he himself has not forgot about it.

The Spurs manager added that he does not want to speak about what is fair or unfair after Arteta complained about his side’s fixture congestion.

“I only want Arteta to remember the game between Tottenham and Arsenal”, Conte said in a press conference.

“My answer is enough, if someone wants to speak about fair.

“I don’t forget this.

“I don’t want to speak about fair or unfair.”

Arteta’s complaints have sparked widespread criticism as detractors have questioned the Gunners boss for complaining even with his team not playing in Europe or the FA Cup.