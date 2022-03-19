Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna insists that it is not surprising to see Oxford United sitting in fourth place in the League One standings due to the quality of player in the U’s squad.

This afternoon’s League One match at the Kassam Stadium will be among two teams well in the race to earn promotion at the end of the season, though Karl Robinson’s side hold an advantage given their league position.

The hosts currently occupy fourth place in the league table, while McKenna’s men sit in ninth, with eight points separating the two sides.

McKenna is not surprised by how Oxford have fared this term and believes it is all down to the quality of player they have in the ranks.

“Oxford are a good team with some really strong individual players”, McKenna said in an interview with his club’s official channel.

“It’s not a surprise that they’re up there this season or that they have scored a lot of goals.

“We certainly respect them and we will go there expecting to face a brave team that likes to attack.”

Oxford have the fourth best home record in the division with 12 wins out of 19 league games on home turf and it is something McKenna is aware of.

“Their home record is good and we will be wary of their threats, but beyond that will be the same in that we will focus on ourselves and try to make it the type of game we want it to be.

“We will look to impose our style on the game, and if we do that and put in a strong performance, we have a good chance of getting the result we want.”

Fans of both sides will be hoping for a different clash to those between the two teams recently as four of the last five encounters have ended goalless.