AC Milan have touched base with the representatives of Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who is keen on the move to Italy in the summer despite interest from other Premier League clubs.

Origi is set to be out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and his future could be away from Merseyside.

The Belgian is spending another season at Anfield as a bit-part player and despite being a popular member of the squad, he is not close to getting regular game time at Liverpool.

A host of clubs are alive to Origi’s situation at Anfield and he is an attractive target due to his contractual status.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are showing a real interest in taking the forward to the San Siro in the next transfer window.

They like the Belgian and believe he fits the profile of striker they are looking to add to their squad in the summer.

Exploratory contacts have already been established and AC Milan have received encouraging signs from the player’s camp.

Origi is claimed to be excited about the interest from AC Milan and would prefer to move to the San Siro in the summer.

He has interest from clubs in the Premier League as well, but he would prefer to play for one of Europe’s traditional big clubs after Liverpool.