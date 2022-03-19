Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is expecting potentially one of the toughest games of the season for his side against Ipswich Town this afternoon and is relishing pitting his wits against Kieran McKenna.

The U’s, who sit comfortably inside the playoff spots in League One in fourth, are due to play host to Ipswich this afternoon as they bid to deal potential rivals for promotion a blow.

Robinson is looking forward to the League One clash in front of a packed crowd and can already sense the excitement.

“I can’t wait for it”, Robinson told his club’s official channel.

“It’s a massive game for both teams and we are so excited for it.

“There will be a full house and we know the excitement around the day. We honestly can’t wait for it.”

The Oxford boss has not locked horns with Ipswich boss McKenna, who replaced Paul Cook, before and is relishing the chance to do so.

“We know their Coach well, I know a lot of their players personally, and it’s interesting for me to come up against a Manager I’ve not been against before.

While Robinson believes that McKenna will need time to implement his ideas, he feels that Ipswich are going to be one of their toughest games of the season.

“It’s going to take time for him to implement his ideas but they are going well and it will be one of the hardest games of the season.”

Eight points separate the two teams in the league table at present with eight games left to be played between now and the end of the season.