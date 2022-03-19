Former Inter midfielder Benoit Cauet has expressed his desire for the Milanese club to re-sign Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, instead of bringing in Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in the summer from the Italian giants after helping them lift the Serie A title with his 24 goals and ten assists in the league.

The striker has not been able to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge and has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction as well as professed his love for Inter, with the Blues star being linked with a move back in the summer.

Inter though are claimed to have prioritised Scamacca, but Cauet would prefer his former club to bring in Lukaku instead of the Sassuolo striker.

Cauet feels that Lukaku had a good partnership with Lautaro Martinez and the club know his qualities, while Scamacca is an unknown entity.

“Lukaku gelled very well with Lautaro Martinez, it is obvious that my preference goes to him because we already know who he is”, Cauet was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FcInternews.it.

“Scamacca, on the other hand, today is a player that I would take as a hope that he can give you a lot, but we do not yet know what he could really give, even though we know that he is a player of the highest level.”

Lukaku scored for Chelsea in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Saturday evening and will be aiming to clock up more game time for the Blues following the international break.