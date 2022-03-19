Aston Villa star Matty Cash has outlined his desire to help his side’s forwards get tap-ins to score goals, as well as to aid goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in keeping clean sheets.

While Cash has impressed supporters with his performances all season, his goal involvements have rocketed recently, registering two goals and the same number of assists the last five games.

The Villans also managed to pick up cleans sheets in the first three games of the run until both the streak of Cash’s goal involvement and not conceding came to a halt against West Ham United last weekend.

Cash expressed his desire to get in among the goals as well as assists by providing tap-ins for the forward line, but also at the same time help Martinez keep a clean sheet.

The right-back revealed that before going on his run, he had a conversation with manager Steven Gerrard where the boss told him to keep putting in the hard yards.

Speaking to VillaTV, Cash said: “It’s nice to be in the car on a Monday morning on the way into Bodymoor knowing that the hard work the week before has paid off.

“I want to get more – more goals and more assists.

“I want to help the forward players get their tap-ins and get more clean sheets at the other end of the pitch – I’m sure Emi Martínez will like me saying that.

“I spoke to the gaffer before I got the goals and assists and he said ‘just keep working and it will come’.

“To see a goal go in or get an assist, with all the work you’ve done the week before, is a really good feeling.

“I want to keep doing it.”

Cash clocked the full 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat at home against Arsenal on Saturday and will now focus on Poland over the international break.