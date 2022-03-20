Heung-Min Son has saluted a huge three points for Tottenham Hotspur in the race to finish in the top four after they beat West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League.

Spurs headed into the game on the back of a win at Brighton, while West Ham had progressed in the Europa League.

Tottenham started quickly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scored with just nine minutes on the clock when Kurt Zouma put a Harry Kane cross into his own net.

Son then put Spurs 2-0 up in the 24th minute with the hosts in cruise control, but West Ham had hope when Said Benrahma reduced the deficit in the 35th minute.

Spurs got the job done however and Son struck again two minutes from time to record a 3-1 win for the hosts and three points which has put them up to fifth and just three points behind fourth placed Arsenal.

Son makes no bones about the huge nature of the win and said post match to Sky Sports: “From the start of the game we played really well first half we created so many chances.

“It’s a massive three points before the international break so we are really happy.

“It’s obviously always tougher when you have a Thursday game and play 120 minutes and we knew when we moved the ball they would be tired.

“We spoke about it but we didn’t focus too much on them.

“We played our own performances. Bouncing back is always so, so important for your confidence and rhythm as well.”

Spurs are next in action following the international break when they play host to Newcastle United as they eye another three points.