Ally McCoist has insisted that Frank Lampard has every right to be disappointed at the way his Everton players just gave up in their 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Palace smashed the Toffees in their FA Cup quarter-final to reach the last four of the competition this season.

It was another disappointing result for an Everton side who are also struggling in the Premier League and are in the battle to save themselves from being relegated from the top flight.

McCoist stressed that Everton were the better team at the start of the game and there was a real intensity in their performance.

However, the former Scotland star conceded that once Crystal Palace took the lead, some of the Everton players just gave up, which must be a disappointing thing for their manager Lampard.

He insisted that some of the Everton players accepted that they were going to lose once the first couple of goals were scored by Crystal Palace.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “I thought they started really well.

“I hadn’t seen a game where the team had come out and were so positive and intense at Everton.

“They really started the game well for 25 minutes.

“Frank is right that the concerning thing that after the first and second goal went in, I hate saying that their heads went down and they certainly didn’t have the same enthusiasm and intensity.

“Sometimes you get your wind taken from your sails, but Frank is quite right to be disappointed in the manner of their performance after the goals went in.

“There seemed to be more of an acceptance that it wasn’t going to be their day.”

Everton will return from the international break with a trip to London where they take on West Ham in the Premier League.