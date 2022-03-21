AC Milan are expected to hold more talks with Liverpool striker Divock Origi as the two parties look to find an agreement over a contract ahead of a potential summer move.

As things stand at the moment, Origi will be out of contract in the summer and will be able to leave Anfield on a free transfer.

Liverpool’s option to extend his contract rests on the Belgian starting a certain number of games and at the moment, those targets are unlikely to be hit.

AC Milan are pushing to snap him up on a free transfer and initial discussions have already taken place between the Belgian’s camp and the Rossoneri.

And according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, more talks are scheduled to take place between the striker and AC Milan soon.

The two sides are hoping to find an agreement over personal terms in the next round of discussions.

AC Milan are expected to offer him a contract worth €3.5m to €4m per season to move to the San Siro in the summer.

Origi is keen on the move and is becoming increasingly confident that he will be wearing the AC Milan shirt next season.

The Serie A giants are pushing to get a deal done as they see Origi as a solid low-cost signing for the next window.