Former Netherlands star Pierre van Hooijdonk has admitted that he is expecting Manchester United linked Erik ten Hag to move on from Ajax at the end of the season.

Ten Hag is one of the frontrunners to become the next Manchester United manager, alongside Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino.

There are claims that the Dutchman has taken the lead in the race and is now the favoured candidate to take up the hot seat at Old Trafford from next season.

Manchester United are believed to be pushing towards finalising their next manager before the end of the current international break and Ten Hag is considered by some to be the top contender at the moment.

And Van Hooijdonk believes Ten Hag’s departure will be one of the wide range of changes Ajax will go through at the end of the season and over the summer transfer window.

“Something is really going to happen at Ajax”, the Dutchman told Studio Voetbal.

“I expect that he will say goodbye.”

Ajax were without a trophy for five years when Ten Hag took charge of the club in 2017, but he has won two league titles and took them to the Champions League semi-final in 2019.