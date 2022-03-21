Jarrod Bowen could miss West Ham’s Europa League quarter-final against Lyon due to a foot injury, which has turned out to be more serious than previously anticipated, according to The Athletic.

Bowen injured his foot during West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool and the club announced earlier this month that it was not a significant injury.

The winger has missed the last four games in all competitions for West Ham, but has been expected to return to action after the international break.

But the injury is more significant that the club previously anticipated due to a fractured bone in his foot.

And it has been claimed that the winger is now facing a race against time to get fit to face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final next month.

The first leg is scheduled for 7th April at the London Stadium and David Moyes is hoping that Bowen will recover in time.

But for the moment he is a major doubt and could even miss the big European quarter-final for West Ham.

Bowen has been a key player for the Hammers this season and has scored 12 times and assisted eleven goals in all competitions for the club.