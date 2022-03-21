West Ham United have an option to extend goalkeeper Alphonse Areola’s loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain by another year, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers signed the Frenchman from PSG on loan last summer and the 29-year-old has done a solid job when called upon.

He was brilliant in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Sevilla last week, which sealed their passage to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Hammers have an option to make the move permanent if they are prepared to pay a fee of £11m to the French champions in the summer.

But it has been claimed that the east London club also have an option to extend the loan deal as well.

West Ham reserved that option when they worked out the agreement with PSG last summer.

Another loan deal could make more financial sense to West Ham, who are planning a significant summer transfer window of spending.

Areola has impressed the Hammers and is being considered the long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski.

The club are yet to make a decision but they have both the option of a permanent and a loan move for the Frenchman.