Arsenal have suffered a blow in the chase to land Noa Lang from Club Brugge as he is claimed to prefer a switch to AC Milan in the summer.

The Club Brugge winger has more than three years left on his current contract but he is expected to move on from the Belgian giants in the summer.

Several clubs in Europe have been tracking his progress, with sides such as Borussia Dortmund believed to be interested in signing him.

Arsenal are also keen on Lang and have been carrying out scouting missions to watch him in action for several months.

However, in a blow for the Gunners, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a move to the San Siro and AC Milan has more of an appeal to Lang over other destinations at the moment.

AC Milan have been in contact with his camp and the winger has revealed his interest in joining the Serie A giants.

With the player ready to consider a move to the Rossoneri, the club are now planning to make an approach to Club Brugge.

They are working on a bid for the winger and while Club Brugge are expected to demand big money, AC Milan believe that a deal can be done for €20m.

That sum is significantly lower than the over €30m Club Brugge were claimed to be looking for when it was suggested Arsenal are preparing a bid.