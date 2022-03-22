Antonio Rudiger is waiting to see whether the next Chelsea owners are prepared to offer him a new contract, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 29-year-old centre-back will be out of contract in the summer and for the moment, he is slated to leave Chelsea on a free transfer.

Chelsea cannot offer him a new deal as long as they do not have new owners in place, but negotiations had stalled before the current situation due to Rudiger’s wage demands.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him and Juventus have reportedly agreed on a contract with the defender already.

However, according to Sky Italia, Rudiger is yet to take the final call on whether to move on from Chelsea in the summer.

The German is now waiting for the change of guard at Chelsea and the arrival of the new owners.

The centre-back wants to understand whether the next set of Chelsea owners would be prepared to offer him a new deal.

He is keen to wait for Chelsea before considering offers to move to another club in the summer.

Chelsea were unwilling to match Rudiger’s wage demands but that could change under new owners.