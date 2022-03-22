Michael Ball has insisted that the current crop of Everton stars will not be able to answer their critics on the pitch as they lack the backbone to do so.

Many of the Toffees stars have been on the receiving end of criticism for the better part of this season owing to a string of disappointing performances which has left them embroiled in a relegation scrap.

New Everton boss Frank Lampard has stressed that it is up to his players to answer their critics with their performances on the pitch, but another poor outing on Sunday against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup resulted in them crashing out of the competition with a 4-0 defeat.

Ex-Toffee Ball is disappointed with the Everton players and insists they will not be able to answer their critics on the pitch as they have no backbone.

“It’s been shown that whether it’s Jamie Carragher, myself or whoever calling them out, they can’t answer back as they have no backbone”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“They might do it once but then they forget everything again.”

Ball explained that the current batch of Everton players do not have the fight or character in them to really go out on the pitch and react to criticism in the proper way, which is to silence the doubters by doing their job.

“I held my hands up and thought I was being too harsh because the players needed loving, they needed hugs and the fans said that we needed to get behind them against Newcastle United, these players don’t react to anger or fans getting on their back

“It’s a different mentality with the modern footballer.

“They don’t like criticism but they don’t want to go out there and prove you wrong.

“They haven’t got it in them.”

Sunday’s FA Cup exit means that Everton only have their top flight status left to fight for this season with eleven league games remaining on the calendar.