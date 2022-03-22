Michael Ball has issued advice to Everton to work more on their set pieces as it could help their chances of getting more points on the board as they continue their fight for survival in the Premier League.

The Toffees have had a bag of mixed results since Frank Lampard took the reins at the club and with only two top flight wins to their name under their new boss, they are yet to steer clear of relegation woes.

Having missed a lot of key players for extended spells this season, including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, goals have come at a premium for Everton.

Former Everton star Ball has issued advise to the Merseyside giants that they need to work more on their set-pieces, both in terms of attacking the ball and their defending in such scenarios.

“You’ve got to work on your set-pieces properly and have a plan”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Everyone else is scoring against us with their set-pieces.”

Ball stressed that set-pieces are overlooked far too many times by Everton and insists they should make proper use of dead ball scenarios, which could help them further in their quest to get the necessary points on the board to ensure their top flight survival.

“We should be hungry and every time we get a corner or a wide free-kick, it should be like it used to be.

“The Gwladys Street used to stand up when Andy Hinchcliffe was taking a corner because we knew we had a chance to score with Duncan Ferguson or centre-halves like Dave Watson.

“Now there is no belief.

“We know they’re either going to hit the first man or over-hit it.

“The lack of quality in this team and decision-making is shocking.

“Set-pieces are important moments in games that are overlooked far too many times but they could keep us up in the Premier League.”

Everton will return to top flight action on 3rd April when they travel to the capital to take on Europe-chasing West Ham United.