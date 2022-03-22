Pat Nevin is of the view that Everton boss Frank Lampard looks worried about his club’s fortunes at present as they have very little creativity in their squad.

The Toffees are currently 17th in the Premier League table, only three points above the drop zone as they continue their struggles on the pitch.

Everton had another day to forget on Sunday as they were knocked out of the FA Cup on the back of a 4-0 defeat away at Crystal Palace, another game in which the Everton players failed to score a single goal.

Former Toffee Nevin is of the view that Everton lack creativity in their squad, which has made them overly reliant on young winger Gordon to be the creative spark in the final third.

Nevin stressed that Lampard looks scared and worried that his team are struggling to create attacking opportunities this season, while they are locked in a dogfight to ensure their top flight survival.

“There is very little creativity in there”, Nevin told Off The Ball while discussing Everton’s struggles on the pitch.

“And if you are looking for a kid [Anthony Gordon] to come in and do it, which is what they are doing just now to develop it, it is tough, it is worrying.

“It is actually very, very scary and Frank looks scared and worried about it.”

With club football in the top flight paused owing to the international break, Lampard will have a fortnight to train his Everton players before they return to the pitch against West ham United on 3rd April.