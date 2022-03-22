Newcastle United sent a scout to Napoli’s clash against AC Milan earlier this month to get a closer look at striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Fabian Ruiz, two club targets.

The Magpies hierarchy forked out significant amount of cash to bolster their squad in the January window and are now planning to go on another spending spree in the summer ,having built a nine-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Newcastle have already started identifying potential summer transfer targets and Napoli duo Osimhen and Ruiz are on their radar.

And according to Italian daily Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the Tyneside giants sent a scout to Napoli’s Serie A game against AC Milan earlier this month to take a look at both Osimhen and Ruiz at close quarters.

Although Gli Azzurri fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against the Rossoneri, both Ruiz and Osimhen started the game, with the striker clocking up the full 90 minutes.

It has been claimed that the Italians turned down an offer for Osimhen in January from Newcastle, who are still keen on taking them to Tyneside, although Napoli supremo Aurelio de Laurentiis has made it clear that a fee above the €100m mark will be needed to snare the striker away.

However, Ruiz is in the final 18-months of his deal at Napoli and De Laurentiis is tipped to be open to negotiations for him in the summer.

Both Ruiz and Osimhen have several admirers across Europe, but as it stands. Newcastle are leading the queue of clubs keen on snapping the duo up in the summer.