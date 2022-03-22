Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a permanent deal rather than a loan, according to the Northern Echo.

Henderson has been spending another season at Old Trafford largely warming the bench after being tipped to replace David de Gea as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old does not want another campaign like the current one next season and wants to play week-in-week-out.

Newcastle are interested in signing him in the summer after failing to get him on loan in the January transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the Magpies are exploring the possibility of a permanent deal over a loan in the next window.

Henderson is a big target for Eddie Howe, who wants to strengthen Newcastle’s goalkeeping options in the summer.

And Newcastle would prefer a permanent deal over potentially signing him on loan from the Old Trafford outfit.

Henderson still has three years left on his current contract and it is unclear whether Manchester United are prepared to cut the cord with him in the summer.

The club will make a decision on the goalkeeper in the coming months but could be likely to prefer a loan for him.