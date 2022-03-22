Barcelona are interested in Raphinha and have spoken to his agent, but they are yet to make an approach to Leeds United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old winger’s future has come under the scanner ahead of the end of the season and he is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

There are suggestions that Barcelona have already tabled an initial bid of €35m and have thrashed out personal terms on a five-year contract with the player as well.

It has been claimed that Barcelona are very much interested in the player and he is part of their shortlist for the next transfer window.

But there are no talks between the two clubs and Barcelona have not made an approach to Leeds.

Barcelona are still in the initial phase of their interest in Raphinha and they are still considering the modalities of any deal.

The Catalan giants have been in talks with their former player Deco, who is Raphinha’s agent, and he is close to Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

But for the moment, there are no contacts between the two clubs for the Brazilian’s potential move to the Nou Camp.

It is claimed that Raphinha would be happy to join Barcelona.