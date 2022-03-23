Ally McCoist has insisted that only Declan Rice will not be able to turn Manchester United into title contenders if he joins in the summer.

The 23-year-old midfielder is the top target for Manchester United for the next transfer window as they look to solve their midfield woes ahead of the start of next season.

West Ham are likely to ask for massive money for a player who has refused to sign a new contract, but Manchester United are keen to push forward with an attempt to take him to Old Trafford.

But McCoist stressed that only the arrival of a big-money signing like Rice will not be enough to turn Manchester United into real contenders for the Premier League title next season.

He insisted that Manchester United need at least three to four more signings and while Rice is likely to make them better if he arrives at Old Trafford, he is not the definitive answer if they want to challenge for the league again.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “He is not a one-man team.

“Manchester United need four players, one in each area of the park. Certainly one in defence, one in midfield and one in centre-forward at the very least.

“Declan Rice would make them better but I don’t think he would make them title contenders.

“Everybody was asking the same question about Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest players in the world, was he going to make United title contenders? We saw the answer to that.

“He has done alright, don’t worry about that, with the goals he has chipped in with.

“If you are asking me if Declan Rice, with one transfer, is going to make them title contenders? Absolutely, no way.”

It is unclear whether Manchester United would remain an option for Rice if they miss out on Champions League football next season.