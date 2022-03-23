Simon Jordan believes Kalvin Phillips should stay at Elland Road as he feels Leeds United are as big of a football club as Aston Villa or West Ham United.

Phillips’ future has come under the scanner ahead of the next transfer window with suggestions that he could leave Leeds.

If Leeds are relegated to the Championship he is rated as likely certain to move on, but the club are expected to fight hard to keep him if they stay in the Premier League next season.

Phillips is Aston Villa’s top target for the summer and West Ham are prepared to try their luck again after failing with a bid for the Leeds midfielder in the January transfer window.

Jordan conceded that Phillips will have a decision to make in the summer, but stressed that if Leeds are prepared to back their manager seriously in the window he sees no reason why the midfielder should leave.

He feels Leeds are as big if not bigger than both Aston Villa and West Ham in terms of history and heritage.

The former Crystal Palace owner said on talkSPORT: “We are talking about Kalvin Phillips and we are talking about where he is.

“I think Leeds are a big club, I think Villa are a big club and I think West Ham are a big club.

“He is in a position where he has got this opportunity to consider between these three clubs.

“If Leeds can get themselves focused and streamlined and are prepared to support whoever the manager is, I’d like to think he would stay there.

“But you can make an argument for all three of them because West Ham have done wonderfully this year.

“I’d make a case, if I was Angus Kinnear and I was at Leeds United, that the potential of Leeds and the size of the football club is as big if not bigger than both Villa and West Ham.”

The 26-year-old midfielder has more than two years left on his contract at Leeds and the club are likely to demand a big fee if a move is made on him in the summer.