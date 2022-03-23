Tony Dorigo has revealed that he feels sorry for Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford, who suffered another injury setback in his team’s latest Premier League outing.

Bamford, who was Leeds’ top scorer across all competitions last season, has missed a large chunk of the current campaign owing to niggling injury issues.

The hitman was reduced to tears on Friday as he was forced off the pitch in the first half in Leeds’ 3-2 league win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was only his third outing since returning to the first team fold having recovered from an injury.

Former Leeds star Dorigo revealed he feels sorry for Bamford, who has been dealing with injury woes throughout this term.

Dorigo acknowledged that an injury is the worst thing that can happen to a player, in this case Bamford, as it has prevented him from being consistently available for his team on the pitch in what has been a very difficult season for them.

“As he trudged off in agony, the first thing I thought was just for him; I feel for the player himself”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that the worst thing a player can have is an injury; you feel like a spare part, useless and no good to anyone because you’re not fit to get out and help the boys, help your club.

“Bamford has had to sit on the sidelines for such a big part of what has turned out to be a difficult season.

“He scored all those goals in the first season back in the Premier League so he was hugely important and everyone was delighted to see him back in the starting line-up for Wolves.

“And he looked sharp against Norwich.

“But I could tell he wasn’t moving right; he was limping and so the ball over the top was never going to end well.

“I saw flashes of his face on the bench and it said it all. I really felt sorry for him.”

Leeds fans will be hoping Bamford will return to the pitch soon, although the club are yet to establish a time-frame on when he will be back from his injury.