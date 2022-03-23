Declan Rice still prefers Chelsea over Manchester United if he leaves West Ham United in the summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The midfielder has established himself as one of David Moyes’ key players in the Hammers squad and is widely regarded as one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

Rice has also starred on the international stage with England and is attracting interest from West Ham’s rival Premier League clubs in the shape of Chelsea and Manchester United.

As it stands, Chelsea are unable to spend any money on new players as their owner Roman Abramovich is sanctioned by the UK Government, while the Red Devils have identified Rice as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer.

However, Rice prefers the Blues over a move to the Manchester giants should he leave the London Stadium.

The former Chelsea youth star is still in favour of returning to Stamford Bridge over a move to Manchester United, despite the uncertainty surrounding the capital club’s future with Abramovich having put them up for sale.

But West Ham see Rice playing a huge role at the club going forward and are determined to not sell him, putting a £150m price tag on his head to ward off potential suitors

The Hammers are looking to strike a new long-term deal with Rice, but he has already turned down two offers and is not expected to sign on fresh terms at the London Stadium.