Newcastle United are set to send a representative to the international friendly between Denmark and Serbia next week to further assess transfer target Victor Nelsson at close quarters.

Following a winter transfer window that saw them spend around £90m on players, Newcastle have already started plotting their transfer strategy for the forthcoming summer window.

The Magpies are aiming to spend big again and have already started identifying potential targets across all positions.

Galatasaray defender Nelsson is one player that has popped up on Newcastle’s transfer radar, although he also has several other admirers across Europe.

However, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the Tyneside giants are set to send their representative to the Denmark vs Serbia clash on Tuesday to take a closer look at Nelsson.

Newcastle were unable to snap up any of their top centre-back targets in the last window, but now have started assessing new options to play in that role for next season and they want to watch Nelsson up close.

More representatives from Newcastle are tipped to go to Turkey in the upcoming months to further monitor the Dane’s progress at club level.

Galatasaray signed Nelsson for €7m last summer and have put a €20m price tag on his ahead of the forthcoming window.