Arsenal star William Saliba has admitted that continuing at French club Marseille beyond this season’s loan stint sounds like an enticing prospect to him.

The defender joined the Ligue 1 club in the summer and has so far made 40 appearances for them this season in all competitions.

Except for one match, the defender has played every minute of the league season for the French team this season and has earned admiration for his performances.

Saliba revealed that talks have not yet progressed with Marseille on continuing beyond this season and he is focused on helping the French club achieve their objectives in the current campaign.

The centre-back insisted however that staying at the French club beyond this season strikes him as a good idea as he is familiar with the workings there.

“No, but I never hid it that I felt good here”, Saliba said to French radio station RMC when asked if discussions had progressed with Marseille.

“I don’t know my future, there are two months left, the most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and go as far as possible in the Conference League.

“I think there will be discussions afterwards, at the end of May-beginning of June, with Arsenal and Marseille, we will decide at that time.

“But it is sure that continuing here would not be a bad idea, on the contrary, I know the city, my team-mates, my coach.

“But it’s not just up to me.”

Arsenal are planning discussions with the centre-back in the coming summer over a new deal which could show that the Gunners are looking to have him back at the Emirates.

Saliba has not yet made his Arsenal senior debut but his good form for Marseille has seen him picked for the France squad for this month’s friendlies.