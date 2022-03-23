Mohamed Salah’s wage demands are beyond the financial reach of Serie A giants Juventus, it has been claimed in Italy.

Salah will enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool this summer and he rejected an offer of a new deal in December.

The Egyptian wants to stay at Liverpool but wants his new contract to be in line with the best-paid players in the Premier League.

However, the Reds do not want to break their carefully constructed wage structure, despite their interest in holding on to Salah.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wants the club to snare the 29-year-old away from Anfield but according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, his salary demands are beyond their financial reach at the moment.

He is being offered a big contract by Liverpool but the forward has been holding out for more money.

Salah wants a new deal worth €12m to €15m, a figure that beyond what Juventus are prepared to pay for any player.

Juventus are believed to be using Dusan Vlahovic’s €7.5m per year contract as the benchmark for their wage structure.

And for the moment, Salah’s demands are beyond what they could do in the next summer transfer window.