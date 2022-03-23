Former Everton youth star Arlen Birch has revealed that he was torn apart by Demarai Gray and left to chase shadows on the pitch when he faced the Toffees winger in a trial game at Leicester City.

Gray arrived at Goodison Park last summer, as a surprise signing from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, and has been one of Everton’s standout players this season.

Although the Merseyside giants are having a season to forget, Gray’s pace, dribbling and eye for goal have all helped him become one of the Toffees’ more potent attacking options.

Former Everton youth star Birch came face to face with Gray while he was on trial at Leicester City and he has revealed that the winger tore him apart and left him to chase shadows on the pitch.

“I spent 45 minutes chasing shadows”, Birch told The Athletic.

“He [Gray] tore me apart.

“I’d never been so happy to get off the pitch.”

Birch added that he was devastated when the Toffees decided to let him go at the end of his scholarship period at the club despite telling him that he would be part of the clubs Under-21s set-up.

“I don’t know what changed [for Everton to release me despite telling him that he had a future in the Under-21s team]— maybe I just wasn’t good enough.

“It was me or Jonjoe [Kenny], I guess.

“I was devastated given what I had been told.”

Gray has not been able to find the back of the net in the Premier League since the turn of the year and fans will be hoping he will be able to find his scoring boots again soon as Everton continue their fight for survival in the top flight.