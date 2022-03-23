West Ham United are keeping tabs on Newcastle United target Sven Botman as they look to bolster their centre-back options in the summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hammers failed with their efforts to sign new centre-backs in the January transfer window, but boss David Moyes is still planning on overhauling that position in the summer.

Moyes has already held talks with the West Ham hierarchy over their plans for the forthcoming transfer window and the club are keeping a close eye on several defensive targets.

Lille man Botman is among the players the London outfit are monitoring at present, but they are not alone in their admiration of his talents.

The Dutchman is also a target for the Irons’ Premier League rivals Newcastle, while Serie A giants AC Milan are also keen on him.

And as it stands, the Rossoneri have the edge in the race for Botman’s signature, with the player being open to joining the Italians in the summer.

Moyes wants a left-sided centre-back to bolster his backline and sees Botman fitting well in that role as West Ham continue to keep tabs on his progress at the Ligue 1 champions.

In addition to a centre-back, West Ham have also identified the striker’s role as a priority position that they need to strengthen in the summer.