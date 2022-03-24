Former Liverpool star Stewart Downing is of the view that the most remarkable attribute in Reds captain Jordan Henderson is his endurance.

Downing joined Liverpool in the same summer as Henderson in 2011 and though the former winger left Anfield only after two seasons, the Reds captain is still going strong on Merseyside.

Last season, the midfielder was hit with injury but he is back featuring regularly for the Reds this term, already surpassing the previous campaign’s appearance tally.

Downing thinks that it is admirable how the midfielder wants to improve every season and it is precisely that striving that has led him to become such an exalted player.

What is most striking about Henderson, according to Downing, though is his presence in squads week-in and week-out, even as his world class colleagues are dropped.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Downing said: “You’ve got to give him credit for his attitude, sticking at it, improving every year and it’s no surprise he’s gone on because of his attitude.

“He has played for a few managers, played with a lot of different players but he always seems to play every week.

“That’s why managers rely on him – because of his attitude and his ability.

“The biggest compliment you can give him is he plays every week; he has got world-class players around him and some of them are getting left out, that’s probably the biggest thing I can give to him.”

After more than a decade at the club, Henderson has amassed nearly 450 appearances for the Reds and a couple of more consistent seasons will see him hit and go beyond the 500 mark.