Brian Kilcline is of the view that Eddie Howe is promoting joy, good humour and good habits at Newcastle United, all qualities legendary boss Kevin Keegan also tried to instil at the club.

Howe took the reins at St. James’ Park in early November when Newcastle were winless in the Premier League, but has since managed to transform the side and guide them out of the drop zone and to 14th in the standings.

Following a period of doom and gloom under former owner Mike Ashley and ex- boss Steve Bruce, the Magpies faithful have strongly backed Howe, are happy with the job he has done so far into his stint and are appreciative of his brand of football.

And ex-Newcastle star Kilcline is of the view that Howe is nurturing joy, good habits and good humour at St. James’ Park, which are all qualities legendary manager Keegan tried to instil at the club.

Kilcline stressed that Howe wants to take the club to the next level in the right way and now has the tools to do so, with the club’s new owners giving him their full support.

“Newcastle have got the people with the money and the passion for the game of football and they’ve got a young man who’s the manager of the football club that wants to do it the right way”, Kilcline told Chronicle Live.

“He’s got the tools there now.

“That’s what Kevin Keegan tried to instil at the football club.

“These are all infectious things and that’s what Eddie Howe is doing now at Newcastle.”

The Newcastle hierarchy are currently working on bringing in new sponsors to boost their revenue before the summer, which could significantly increase their spending power in the forthcoming window, allowing Howe to further bolster his squad.