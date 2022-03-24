Hugo Lloris has insisted that staying at Tottenham Hotspur was always his priority and his relationship with Daniel Levy made the decision to sign a new contract easier.

The 35-year-old signed a new contract in January that is set to keep him at Tottenham until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Lloris has been at Tottenham since 2012 and has made more than 400 appearances for the north London club.

There were a few clubs who were looking to sign him in the summer on a free transfer but that speculation ended with him signing the new deal.

And the goalkeeper stressed that staying at Tottenham was always the priority and so he never really gave the prospect of being a free agent a serious thought.

He admitted that Antonio Conte’s arrival made the scenario a bit clearer for him as well but stressed that it was his relationship with Spurs chairman Levy that ultimately made him stay.

Lloris told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Staying was always my first option, otherwise I would have thought about something else.

“But deep down that is what I wanted.

“I am in the Premier League and while the team were up and down for two seasons, we have become competitive again with Antonio Conte.

“I don’t know [whether Conte’s arrival played a role] but things were clear with him from the start.

“I also have this relationship with Daniel Levy, even if Fabio Paratici arrived and is responsible for the sports department now.”

Despite being 35, Lloris has seen off a number of challengers to his spot and remained the undisputed number one at Tottenham.