Former Barcelona midfielder Deco recommended Leeds United winger Raphinha to the Catalan giants, it has been claimed.

Barcelona are interested in snaring the Brazilian winger away from Leeds in the next summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants have already made a move to sign him and have reportedly tabled a bid worth €35m with Leeds.

The figure is some way away from what Leeds want before they could agree to sell the winger but Barcelona are pushing for Raphinha.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Deco recommended the player to Barcelona as part of his plans to move him to a bigger club.

The former Barcelona midfielder is the Leeds winger’s agent and has been looking to find a big club for him.

He shares a good relationship with the current regime at Barcelona and made the initial push to take Raphinha to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona took a keen interest in the Leeds winger and he is now believed to be their top target for the summer.

The Blaugrana want him to replace Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.