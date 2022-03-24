Brian Kilcline is of the view that January signings Dan Burn and Chris Wood have given Newcastle United a presence on the pitch with their physicality which the club lacked earlier this season.

The Magpies spent around £90m on player recruitment in the January transfer window and part of that cash was used to rope in centre-back Burn and striker Wood.

Both Burn and Wood have been fixtures under boss Eddie Howe since they arrived on Tyneside and have played key roles in helping the club climb out of the drop zone.

Former Newcastle star Kilcline feels that Burn and Wood have given Newcastle a real presence on the pitch, with both players putting their physical attributes to good use, ramming through the opposition and putting their weight about.

Kilcine is impressed with the way the new boys have started their lives at St James’ Park and stressed a boyhood Newcastle fan like Burn can magnify the passion for the club with his performances on the pitch.

“[Earlier this season, Newcastle did not have a presence on the pitch, but] now you look at it several months down the line and they bought this lad called Dan Burn, a big unit and a local lad, who has probably got half of one stand with his family in it”, Kilcline told Chronicle Live.

“When I went to that football club, there was a lot of young, homegrown Newcastle-supporting players and they’re very infectious.

“I’ve seen him play and he can instil that Geordie passion and magnify it on the pitch.

“They’ve bought these two lads in to do a job and, my God, they are doing a job.

“They’re ramming through there and putting their weight about.

“Newcastle have got a presence on the football pitch.

“These two lads can play as well, but they are giving the team a presence.”

Newcastle are currently in Dubai as part of a warm weather training camp and will be back in Premier League action on 3rd April against Tottenham Hotspur.