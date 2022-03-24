Jesse Marsch has admitted that replacing a legend like Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United was always going to be a tough challenge, but stressed he looked at the offer to take over at Elland Road as a massive opportunity.

The Argentine is seen as a cult hero in Leeds, having led them back to the promised land of Premier League football following a 16-year absence, overseeing revolutionary changes across the board at the club.

Leeds managed a top ten finish in their first season back in the top flight, but are currently going through a much tougher campaign as they are fighting for their survival.

The Yorkshire giants parted ways with Bielsa in February and bought in Marsch as his successor, and he admitted replacing the Argentine was always going to be a tough endeavour.

However, Marsch stressed that he saw the chance to manage a club like Leeds as a major opportunity, one that was too good to turn down.

“Oh yeah, [the impression Bielsa made in nearly four years at Leeds was extraordinary], it really was”, Marsch told The Athletic.

“He’s had a massive impact.

“There was talk about me possibly doing this in the summer [to build for 2022/23] and even then, I knew it would be difficult replacing a legend like him.

“It was never going to be easy, but I believe strongly in who I am.

“There were challenges, but there were major opportunities too.

“That’s the way I looked at it.”

Leeds managed back-to-back win under Marsch in their last two Premier League outings, taking them seven points clear of the drop zone, and they will return to action on 2nd April against Southampton at Elland Road.