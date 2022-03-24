Serie A giants AC Milan are not considering making a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in the summer transfer window.

Sarr has struggled with injuries this season but has still managed to score five times in the Premier League in 16 appearances.

Watford are 18th in the league table and are one of the favourites to be relegated from the top flight of English football.

If the Hornets are relegated, Sarr is likely to push for a move and he has been linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are not looking to get their hands on Sarr in the summer transfer window.

Despite the links, the winger is not one of the players the Rossoneri are looking at ahead of next summer.

The Serie A giants are looking at other profiles and Sarr will not be wearing their famous jersey next season.

Clubs in the Premier League have previously been linked with Sarr and he could stay in the top flight even if Watford go down.