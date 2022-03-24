Jesse Marsch has revealed that his long-term aims are to instil his own football philosophy at Leeds United while increasingly integrating their academy and ultimately challenging for trophies.

Owing to a poor run of results in the Premier League that have seen Leeds get embroiled in a relegation scrap, the club’s hierarchy decided to part ways with former boss Marcelo Bielsa, and roped in Marsch as his replacement last month.

Marsch’s current deal at Elland Road runs until the summer of 2025 and although his immediate focus is on keeping the Whites in the top flight, he has also got long-term plans at the club.

And Marsch revealed that he wants to plant the seeds of his own football philosophy at the Yorkshire giants, improving the club piece by piece, while increasingly integrating their youth players into the first team set-up and also into the club’s business model.

The American added that ultimately he wants to turn Leeds into an outfit that compete for trophies every season, but admitted it is not going to be an easy job.

“My aim is to build a playing philosophy similar to what I’ve developed over the years and to integrate the academy in a way that can impact our playing model as well as our business model”, Marsch told The Athletic.

“Year by year, step by step, I want to take the club closer to competing for trophies.

“That has to be our goal.

“It’s not easy, especially in a league like this, but that’s at the core of every decision we’re making.

“So, in the short term, stay in the league.

“Then, long term, build it piece by piece.

“And by that, I mean continue to build because a lot of really good things were done before I came.

“I wouldn’t want it to seem otherwise.”

With Premier League football currently paused owing to the ongoing international break, Marsch will have additional time to work with his new players, having led them to two wins and two losses in his first four games in charge at the club.