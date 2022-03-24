Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has revealed that team-mate Joelinton’s character makes him have a positive influence as evident in their ongoing training camp in Dubai, which has made him like the Brazilian more.

Joelinton, who joined the Magpies in the summer of 2019, was struggling to establish himself at the club, but new boss Eddie Howe has been able to get some joy out of him on the pitch having shifted him to midfield from his natural role as a striker.

The Brazilian has played a key role in helping Newcastle climb out of the relegation zone and is currently in Dubai along with the likes of club-mate Wilson, as they continue their warm weather training camp.

Wilson revealed that Joelinton has a positive influence at the club especially when the whole team is together and are relaxing, like they are currently able to do in Dubai.

The hitman added that Joelinton’s character has made him like the Brazilian a lot more, both as a player and as a person, and stressed he is enjoying his company.

“Joelinton is definitely is somebody who you see around the place, his English is good, it is fairly good English and stuff like that but when you get him around an environment where you are around the pool, having a laugh, having a little bit banter and everyone is altogether, what a guy, what a character”, Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“And yes, he has just made me like him even more as a person and as a player.

“So, he is definitely someone that has stood out to me since we have been out here [in Dubai] as a team and yes, I have enjoyed his company and being around him, definitely.”

Newcastle have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two Premier League outings and will be determined to get back into win column on 3rd April when they take on Tottenham Hotspur.