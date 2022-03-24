Plymouth Argyle star Joe Edwards has vowed that Ipswich Town will have grim task ahead of them when they take on the Pilgrims this weekend.

The Pilgrims come into the clash at the weekend having won all of their games in March so far without conceding a goal, showing serious promotion form in League One.

Ipswich are undefeated in their last ten games, but only five of those have been wins and three of the draws were goalless.

Edwards is well aware of the stature of the Blues and thinks that with a great team facing Plymouth in a stadium like Portman Road it will be an occasion to remember.

The Pilgrims captain is expecting the Tractor Boys to be up for the fight and make things difficult for the visitors, but he is insistent that they will look to make Ipswich’s life miserable as well.

Speaking to Plymouth’s official site, Edwards said: “They’re a massive club with some great players and it’s a fantastic stadium, so it’s another great occasion to be a part of.

“We’ve got to know our jobs and responsibilities and make sure we carry on with what we’re doing and not coming away from the basics of what has got us to where we are now.

“We know it’s going to be tough, but they’re in for a tough game as well.”

There was heartbreak for the Blues last time out as they conceded an equaliser late against Oxford United and they are now taking on League One’s in-form side, who will look to heap more misery on them.