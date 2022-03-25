Ian Rush has insisted that Everton should stick with Frank Lampard as their boss even if they suffer relegation from the Premier League this season as he will be able to build a squad with players that can get going in his style of play.

A narrow 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Thursday means that the Toffees have a three-point cushion above the drop zone as they continue to fight for top flight survival.

However, Everton’s aim to gain some momentum with another win at the weekend ended in vain as they suffered a humiliating exit from the FA Cup, being thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

Following the loss away at Selhurst Park, Toffees boss Lampard blasted his charges for their lack of fight on the pitch and ex-top flight star Rush feels the criticism was warranted and could result in a positive reaction from the players.

“It’s hard to know what to expect from Everton at the moment, but I think Frank Lampard is right when he says the players need to show more fight”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“People may question him publicly criticising his players but he has to try something to get a reaction out of them and we’ll see if it works.”

Rush stressed that even if Everton slip down to the Championship this season, they should still keep Lampard as their boss as he will be able to rope in players that will suit his style of play.

“Everton are struggling, but I’m sure Lampard will be fine.

“Even if they get relegated, I think they should stick with him.

“If the players can’t get going under him now he’ll bring in players who will, whether that’s in the Premier League or the Championship.”

The Toffees will return to Premier League action on 3rd April post the international break against Europe-chasing West Ham United at the London Stadium.