Rangers starlet Stephen Kelly has indicated that fellow Gers youngster Alex Lowry displaying his wealth of talent does not surprise as he has taken to the pitch with him before.

Lowry scored two goals for Scotland Under-19s on Thursday against Turkey and his impressive performance has led to praise.

The youngster already has four appearances under his belt for the Rangers first team, with one of them coming in the Scottish Premiership against Livingston in January when he played the full 90 minutes.

Kelly, who is currently on loan at Salford City in League Two, thinks that the spurts of greatness Lowry is showing clearly highlight his talent.

The Ammies player revealed that he played with the 18-year old in the Gers B team and so was aware of Lowry’s skill even before he came into the limelight.

Speaking to the Rangers Review, Kelly said: “Recently, he’s shown he’s definitely got flashes of brilliance in him.

“He looks a very talented player.

“I played a couple of games with him in the B team but I think you’ve seen recently and with Scotland where he scored a couple of goals that he definitely looks like he’s got a lot of talent.”

Scotland Under-19s have two more fixtures lined up this month and Lowry will be looking to continue in the same vein as against Turkey.

And he will be hoping that his performances catch the eye back at the Gers and his opportunities increase at Ibrox.