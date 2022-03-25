Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that star Josh Windass has had a setback in his recovery, but it cannot still be determined if he will miss out on the rest of the campaign.

Windass spent a major portion of the season out injured, but finally made his first appearance for the Owls in November.

But the injury crisis has continued and the player has managed only seven appearances in the league and he last played for the Owls on the first day of last month.

Moore admitted that Windass has suffered a setback in training and they are still waiting to assess his situation after they have more information.

The Owls boss is not sure whether Windass will make a comeback before the season is out, but for the moment he not in training.

“We had a little setback with Josh in the week in training”, Moore said in a press conference.

“We are going to assess him and see over the next few days with the reports and what comes back with him.

“It is too early to say whether he will miss the rest of the season.

“We have taken him out of training and we will make an assessment of him in the next few days.”

Windass’ long layoffs this season have been even more galling for the Owls as he was in fine form when he did take the field, netting four goals in his seven appearances.