Ben Johnson has revealed that playing alongside Declan Rice at West Ham United has given him belief that he will able to maintain his form at club level even if gets called away for international duty.

A string of strong performances for the Hammers resulted in Johnson earning his maiden England Under-21s call up this month.

The defender’s ultimate aim is to break into the senior Three Lions squad, with whom his West Ham team-mate Rice has starred on the international stage.

And Johnson has revealed that playing alongside Rice has given him and his fellow youngsters at the West Ham belief they will also be able to maintain their form for their club, even following a stint away on international duty.

Johnson stressed that everyone at the London Stadium thinks very highly of Rice and hailed him as an immense footballer.

“For me, being able to play with Dec [Rice] is very special and I know every player thinks very highly of him”, Johnson told West Ham’s official site.

“He’s come on so much, even from playing in the UEFA European Championship Final last summer to this season.

“He’s an immense footballer and it does give me and the rest of the boys the belief, in the future, if anyone gets the call-up to go into the England first team, we’ll able to stand firm and continue that form when we go back to our Club.”

Johnson is in line to make his England Under-21s debut tonight in their European Championship Qualifier against Andorra at the Vitality Stadium.