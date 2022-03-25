David Moyes has conceded that the decision to take up the Sunderland manager’s job was wrong for him to take as feels that the problems ran too deeply at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes is getting accolades for the work he has carried out at West Ham in his second managerial stint with the club, where he has turned them into European contenders in the Premier League.

But the period between being sacked at Manchester United in 2014 to returning to West Ham in 2019 was a fallow period for the Scotsman and he conceded that the biggest disappointment was taking up the Sunderland job.

He admitted that he felt that he could keep Sunderland up in the Premier League, but conceded that the way things have unravelled at the club shows that the problems were deep-rooted.

The Scot insisted that he took the wrong decision to become the Sunderland manager and should have been more judicious.

“When I look back at it, they had just stayed up with Big Sam [Allardyce]”, Moyes told The Athletic.

“But it was by the skin of their teeth. I felt I would be able to do the same.

“And you only have to look at what has happened to Sunderland over the years to see there were bigger troubles there.

“It’s not just been down to one manager or one incident, so yes I chose wrong.

“That’s how things can go.

“It didn’t go so well for me at Sunderland.”

Following relegation from the Premier League in 2017, Moyes resigned, but Sunderland have continued to struggle and they are now in League One.