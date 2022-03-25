Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has rejected a mega-money offer from Manchester City as he continues to wait for Real Madrid, it has been claimed in Spain.

Haaland is set to leave Dortmund in the summer and a €75m release clause means that the German club will not have the power to block his exit.

Several clubs are interested in signing the forward but the race has come down to two in Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola wants Haaland at the Etihad next season and Manchester City are pushing to secure a deal with the player.

But according to Spanish sports daily AS, a first big-money offer from Manchester City has been knocked by the striker.

The offer on his table was worth €600,000 per week contract, but the forward knocked back the approach from the Premier League champions.

Manchester City are likely to come back with another offer and the rejection does not rule them out of the race.

But Haaland would prefer to move to Real Madrid and is waiting for the Spanish giants to make a move for him.

His father and Mino Raiola, the striker’s agent, have been pushing towards a transfer to Manchester City.

However, Haaland is dreaming about Real Madrid and Manchester City still remain his second choice this summer.