Bayern Munich have tabled an improved offer with Ajax for the signature of Manchester United tracked midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract at Ajax in the summer and he recently revealed that negotiations over a new deal are no longer taking place.

He is increasingly expected to leave the club at the end of the season and the Dutchman has been heavily scouted by clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

But Bayern Munich are the ones who are pushing to land Gravenberch and have already failed with a bid for him.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the club have put in an improved offer to push for his signature from Ajax.

The fee would still rise up to €25m, which was the same for the first bid as well, but they have increased the initial fee from €15m to €17m.

Ajax have been holding out for a final fee of €35m and more negotiations are expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The German champions are confident that a deal will eventually be agreed upon for Gravenberch to move to Bavaria.

The midfielder is also giving Bayern Munich priority over interest from other big clubs.