Former Premier League star Darren Bent has insisted that Manchester United should consider Roberto Mancini for the top job as he thinks the Italy boss is better than the current linked names.

Manchester United are working to bring in a new boss for next season, with Erik ten Hag considered to be leading the race, but with Mauricio Pochettino not out of the running.

Mancini is facing questions after failing to guide Italy to the World Cup in Qatar, less than ten months after coaching them to a win in the European Championship.

Bent is adamant that Mancini is a better manager than the two names most widely believed to be in the running for the job, Ten Hag and Pochettino.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said: “I think he’s better than Ten Hag and certainly Pochettino.”

The ex-striker thinks Mancini would be a better choice for the Red Devils due to the proven acumen of the former Manchester City boss, who guided their derby-rivals to their first Premier League title.

“He’s proved that he can do it in this country, I think that’s vital, he’s got that Premier League experience”, Bent added.

“I know he ended up leaving there, but he has gone on to win a massive trophy with Italy in the Euros so you can’t question his pedigree in terms of winning things.”

Bent does not think the defeat against North Macedonia that put Italy out of the running for the World Cup should be held against Mancini when considering his appointment.

“No, it’s one game, he won the Euros not long ago”, Bent added when asked if the North Macedonia defeat is a factor against Mancini.

Mancini led Manchester City to their first Premier League title and it is unclear whether he would accept being the boss of their rivals.