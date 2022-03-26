Mark Jackson is of the view that Leeds United are on the brink of witnessing a clutch of their youth stars make a significant impact at first team level and stressed new boss Jesse Marsch can help them kick on with their development.

The Whites have relied on youth players to supplement the first team throughout the ongoing Premier League campaign, having had to deal with injuries to a number of senior players.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was enthusiastic about bringing promising players into the first team set-up at Elland Road and his successor Marsch also has plans to increasingly integrate youth stars into the senior squad.

And Leeds first team coach Jackson stressed that the young players at Leeds will continue to have a good environment to raise their game as Marsch will help them kick on with their development

Jackson is of the view that Leeds are on the brink of seeing a number of their youth prospects really make an impact at senior level, with the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Cresswell and Sam Greenwood already catching the eye in the Premier League.

“I feel that we are getting into that territory of having a fantastic bunch of young players, who are ready to impact the first team”, Jackson said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I think we are on the brink of that now.

“I think we are making huge steps in the academy and that is credit to all the staff in the academy and the owners of the club, Victor [Orta] and everybody in the recruitment staff recruiting the young players we have bought in, academy coaches nurturing the players we already have in at the club

“I think we are certainly on that brink now; I am starting to see these young players coming through.

“Joe Gelhardt came on and scored the goal, Charlie Cresswell came on, Greenwood came on the other day and had a huge impact in the game.

“So, we are starting to see these players now make their debuts and make their stamp on the first team.

“There is still a long way to go for them to be established, but they are in a great environment with a manager now who can continue their development and give them that exposure.”

Having previously worked as the Under-23s boss at Leeds, Jackson in his new first team coaching role has been able to provide additional input to Marsch about the youth stars at the club, which has been a boon to the new manager.